Joey Klein Can't Feel Pain in Trailer for Medical Thriller Film 'Painless'

"For someone who doesn't feel pain, you sure know an awful lot about it." Indican Pictures has released an official trailer for a medical thriller titled Painless, the latest film written & directed by filmmaker Jordan Horowitz (not the same Jordan as the producer of La La Land). The film is about a scientist born with a rare condition that makes him unable to feel physical pain, and he becomes increasingly obsessed with finding a cure. This isn't the only film about someone with this condition - a Russian film named Jumpman follows a boy with the same rare disease. Joey Klein (from TV's "12 Monkeys" and "This Life") stars in this, along with Evalena Marie, Kip Gilman, Pascal Yen-Pfister, Tommie Sox, and Nick Latrenta. Yes it does look a bit cliche and campy, but still seems like an intriguing film about obsession and the human condition.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Jordan Horowitz's Painless, direct from YouTube:

Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, Henry Long (Joey Klein) becomes obsessed with finding a cure. His need for normalcy leads him down a dark path where he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the ultimate price. Painless is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jordan Horowitz, making his second feature film after Wonder… a few years back and the documentary Angel of Nanjing, along with a number of short films. Visit his official website. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year, and also played at a bunch of other festivals. Indican will open Horowitz's Painless in select theaters starting September 21st, then VOD starting on October 2nd.