Johnny Depp & Forest Whitaker in Trailer for Crime Film 'City of Lies'

May 21, 2018
City of Lies Trailer

"A murder like that only goes unsolved, if the police don't want to solve it." Global Road Entertainment has released the first official trailer for City of Lies, a new investigative thriller from director Brad Furman (of The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner, The Infiltrator). The film is about how the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG spark an investigation, following an LAPD detective who has spent two decades trying to solve his biggest case. Johnny Depp stars as Detective Russell Poole, and co-stars with Forest Whitaker, a reporter named Jack Jackson. The full cast includes Toby Huss, Dayton Callie, Neil Brown Jr., Shea Whigham, Xander Berkeley, Melanie Benz, Shamier Anderson, Christian George, and Michael Paré. This looks okay, but doesn't seem like anything more than a standard detective thriller set in LA, even though the crime they've investigating is very well knonw. Might have some slick twists and turns. Check it.

Here's the first official trailer for Brad Furman's City of Lies, direct from GRE's YouTube:

City of Lies Movie

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious and unsolved cases in recent time, City of Lies is a provocative thriller revealing a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of Tupac. L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. "Jack" Jackson (Forest Whitaker), a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies. Relentless in their hunt, these two determined men threaten to uncover the conspiracy and crack the foundation of the L.A.P.D. and an entire city. City of Lies is directed by American filmmaker Brad Furman, director of The Take, The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner, and The Infiltrator previously. The screenplay is written by Christian Contreras, based on the novel by Randall Sullivan. Global Road Ent. will release Furman's City of Lies in theaters later in 2018. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Any good?

