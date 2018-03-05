Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Wins Best Film at the 2018 Indie Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are an annual award given in the name of independent film, featuring plenty of those little indie films which deserve the honor and recognition that they usually don't receive - celebrating their 33rd year. The 2018 winners of the Spirit Awards were announced Saturday before the Oscars at a ceremony out in Santa Monica. The main winner this year was Get Out, winning Best Director and Best Film, the two top prizes. The rest of the winners include a good mix of some of our favorites, like Call Me By Your Name and Faces Places. These are always a nice counter-balance to the Oscars, especially this year with a nice mix of smaller films getting awards. Read on for the list of Indie Spirit Awards results.

You'll notice an [IMDb] link next to each film. This is so you can discover great new films, because there is guaranteed to be at least one film you've never heard of in here. Read on for a complete list of nominees and winners from the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards. Winners from each category are designated in BOLD.

BEST FEATURE

Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

The Florida Project [IMDb]

Get Out [IMDb]

Lady Bird [IMDb]

The Rider [IMDb]

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus [IMDb]

Ingrid Goes West [IMDb]

Menashe [IMDb]

Oh Lucy! [IMDb]

Patti Cake$ [IMDb]

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonas Carpignano - A Ciambra [IMDb]

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

Jordan Peele - Get Out [IMDb]

Sean Baker - The Florida Project [IMDb]

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie - Good Time [IMDb]

Chloe Zhao - The Rider [IMDb]

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats [IMDb]

James Franco - The Disaster Artist [IMDb]

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out [IMDb]

Robert Pattinson - Good Time [IMDb]

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Salma Hayek - Beatriz at Dinner [IMDb]

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [IMDb]

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya [IMDb]

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird [IMDb]

Shinobu Terajima - Oh Lucy! [IMDb]

Regina Williams - Life and Nothing More [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha - Crown Heights [IMDb]

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

Barry Keoghan - The Killing of a Sacred Deer [IMDb]

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [IMDb]

Bennie Safdie - Good Time [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick [IMDb]

Allison Janney - I, Tonya [IMDb]

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird [IMDb]

Lois Smith - Marjorie Prime [IMDb]

Taliah Lennice Webster - Good Time [IMDb]

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird [IMDb]

Azazel Jacobs - The Lovers [IMDb]

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [IMDb]

Jordan Peele - Get Out [IMDb]

Mike White - Beatriz at Dinner [IMDb]

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kristopher Avedisian - Donald Cried [IMDb]

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick [IMDb]

Ingrid Jungermann - Women Who Kill [IMDb]

Kogonada - Columbus [IMDb]

David Branson Smith & Matt Spicer - Ingrid Goes West [IMDb]

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis - The Killing of a Sacred Deer [IMDb]

Elisha Christian - Columbus [IMDb]

Hélène Louvart - Beach Rats [IMDb]

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

Joshua James Richards - The Rider [IMDb]

BEST EDITING

Walter Fasano - Call Me By Your Name [IMDb]

Gregory Plotkin - Get Out [IMDb]

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie - Good Time [IMDb]

Tatiana S. Riegel - I, Tonya [IMDb]

Alex O'Flinn - The Rider [IMDb]

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Departure [IMDb]

Faces Places [IMDb]

Last Men in Aleppo [IMDb]

Motherland [IMDb]

Quest [IMDb]

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BPM (France) [IMDb]

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) [IMDb]

I Am Not a Witch (Zambia) [IMDb]

Lady Macbeth (UK) [IMDb]

Loveless (Russia) [IMDb]

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Best feature made for less than $500,000.

Dayveon [IMDb]

A Ghost Story [IMDb]

Life and Nothing More [IMDb]

Most Beautiful Island [IMDb]

The Transfiguration [IMDb]

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Mudbound - Dee Rees [IMDb]

For Best Ensemble: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan.

KIEHL'S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Justin Chon - Director of Gook [IMDb]

JEEP TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Quest - Jonathan Olshefski [IMDb]

THE BONNIE AWARD

Chloe Zhao - Director of The Rider [IMDb]

For last year's list of nominees and winners, which included Moonlight also winning both Best Film + Best Director, and Isabelle Huppert from Elle winning Best Actress - click here. This year's set of nominees for the Indie Spirits includes many major Oscar crossovers, but still highlights quite a few true independents that barely got mentioned by The Academy. I'm very happy about Chloe Zhao's The Rider being nominated, and winning one award, plus films like The Disaster Artist, Oh Lucy, Crown Heights, Beatriz at Dinner, Columbus, and the documentary Quest. As usual, all of these little films are worth watching and discovering and sharing with friends. These are the real gems of the movie industry and always the very best of the best.

For more: SpiritAwards.com. A big indie congratulations to all of 2018's winners & nominees!