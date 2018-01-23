Judy Greer in First Trailer for Indie Film 'Adventures in Public School'

"Forget about school, it's time to party." An official trailer has debuted online for an Canadian indie comedy film titled Adventures in Public School, formerly known as Public Schooled when it premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. The film is about a socially awkward home-schooled kid named Liam who forces his way into attending public school against his "suffocating but loving" mother's wishes. The talented Judy Greer stars as the mother, and the kid is played by Daniel Doheny. The cast also includes Siobhan Williams, Russell Peters, Grace Park, Andrew McNee, Alex Barima, Andrew Herr, and Eva Day. I don't recall hearing much about this from TIFF last year, but it seems like it might be a fun coming-of-age comedy about parenting and school life. I like that Greer seems to be having as much crazy fun as her son is.

Here's the first official trailer for Kyle Rideout's Adventures in Public School, direct from YouTube:

When socially awkward, home-schooled kid Liam spots one-legged beauty Anastasia at the local school, he's instantly hooked. Determined to find a way of getting closer to her, and fed up with his sheltered existence, Liam persuades the principle and his mom, Claire (Judy Greer), to give him a chance to try out high school life for himself. As her beloved son navigates a new and unfamiliar world of sex, drugs and social studies, and struggles to impress a girl who doesn’t even know he exists, his mom/best friend decides it’s time to teach him the ropes of teenage rebellion. Adventures in Public School, also known as Public Schooled, is directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Rideout, of the film Eadweard previously. The screenplay is written by Kyle Rideout and Josh Epstein. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at the Edmonton Film Festival. It has no official US release date yet. Who's interested?