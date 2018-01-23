MOVIE TRAILERS

Judy Greer in First Trailer for Indie Film 'Adventures in Public School'

by
January 23, 2018
Source: YouTube

Adventures in Public School Trailer

"Forget about school, it's time to party." An official trailer has debuted online for an Canadian indie comedy film titled Adventures in Public School, formerly known as Public Schooled when it premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. The film is about a socially awkward home-schooled kid named Liam who forces his way into attending public school against his "suffocating but loving" mother's wishes. The talented Judy Greer stars as the mother, and the kid is played by Daniel Doheny. The cast also includes Siobhan Williams, Russell Peters, Grace Park, Andrew McNee, Alex Barima, Andrew Herr, and Eva Day. I don't recall hearing much about this from TIFF last year, but it seems like it might be a fun coming-of-age comedy about parenting and school life. I like that Greer seems to be having as much crazy fun as her son is.

Here's the first official trailer for Kyle Rideout's Adventures in Public School, direct from YouTube:

Adventures in Public School Film

When socially awkward, home-schooled kid Liam spots one-legged beauty Anastasia at the local school, he's instantly hooked. Determined to find a way of getting closer to her, and fed up with his sheltered existence, Liam persuades the principle and his mom, Claire (Judy Greer), to give him a chance to try out high school life for himself. As her beloved son navigates a new and unfamiliar world of sex, drugs and social studies, and struggles to impress a girl who doesn’t even know he exists, his mom/best friend decides it’s time to teach him the ropes of teenage rebellion. Adventures in Public School, also known as Public Schooled, is directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Rideout, of the film Eadweard previously. The screenplay is written by Kyle Rideout and Josh Epstein. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at the Edmonton Film Festival. It has no official US release date yet. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK