Justin Hartley in Trailer for Indie Time Travel Romance 'Another Time'

"I can't send you back… Look, these equations - they're still unsolved!" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a time travel indie romance titled Another Time, from filmmaker Thomas Hennessy. The film seems to be a riff on About Time and The Time Traveler's Wife, but looks nowhere near as good as those two films. The story follows a man who travels back in time for a chance at love, who meets a woman who might be the one, even though she's not the original one he wants. Of course. Justin Hartley (from "This Is Us") stars as Eric, along with Arielle Kebbel, James Kyson, Chrishell Stause, Mark Valley, Jake McLaughlin, Alan Pietruszewski, and Tucker Smallwood. I can't even begin to describe how terrible this looks, everything about it seems so awful and repellent. Thankfully the trailer is free to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Thomas Hennessy's Another Time, direct from YouTube:

Justin Hartley stars in this thrilling romance about a man who travels back in time for a chance at love. Along the way, he meets Ally (Arielle Kebbel) who might be the love he's been searching for. Just because a journey leads you somewhere you didn't expect, doesn't mean you ended up in the wrong place. Another Time is directed by American filmmaker Thomas Hennessy, director of the film What We Can't Have previously, and a cinematographer. The screenplay is written by Thomas Hennessy and Scott Kennard. This premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Hennessy's Another Time in select theaters + on VOD starting September 14th coming up soon. Anyone interested?