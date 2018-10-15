Karen Gillan & David Dastmalchian in 'All Creatures Here Below' Trailer

"There's no way you're going to get out of this without doing some time…" The first trailer has debuted for an indie drama titled All Creatures Here Below, premiering at the DTLA Film Festival this month. From a screenplay written by actor David Dastmalchian, who also co-stars in this, the film is directed by Collin Schiffli (Animals) and is about a desperate young couple on the run who seek refuge in Kansas City. The two are deeply connected, but struggle to survive on nothing with hopes of making a family, complicating their journey to freedom. Karen Gillan co-stars with Dastmalchian, and the small indie cast includes Jennifer Morrison, Richard Cabral, and David Koechner. This looks like a good film to see these two talented actors give raw, intimate, honest performances without any heavy make-up or Hollywood glitz. Take a look.

Here's the first trailer (+ promo poster) for Collin Schiffli's All Creatures Here Below, from YouTube:

Gensan and Ruby (Dastmalchian and Gillan) struggle to thrive in the face of abject poverty. When Gensan loses his job and is forced to break the law, he sets out on the run with Ruby across the country, to seek refuge in Kansas City, a place Ruby’s deeply afraid of. Ruby’s indelible choices, and desire to make a family, complicate their journey to freedom. All Creatures Here Below is directed by American filmmaker Collin Schiffli, director of the indie film Animals and a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by actor David Dastmalchian. The film will premiere at the DTLA Film Festival later this month. No other official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Interested in this film?