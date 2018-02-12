MOVIE TRAILERS

Karl Urban in Official Trailer for Bobby Moresco's Crime Thriller 'Bent'

February 12, 2018
"You want to make them pay for what they did to you?" Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for a new crime thriller titled Bent, from NYC-raised director Bobby Moresco, based on the novel titled "Deadly Codes". Bent stars Karl Urban as a shamed former cop now working as a private investigator. He ends up in over his head following a government conspiracy involving rogue agents from a top spy agency. The full cast includes Sofía Vergara, Andy Garcia, Vincent Spano, John Finn, Grace Byers, Tonya Cornelisse, and Patrick Brennan. As cool as this sounds, it looks like pretty much every other gritty ex-cop crime thriller, which is a shame, because Urban deserves better roles than this. Not sure it's going to be any good.

When a drug bust goes wrong, ex-cop Danny Gallagher's (Karl Urban) quest for justice leads him to the car-bomb murder of a government official’s wife. As Gallagher learns the woman's secret lover was a seductive federal agent (Sofia Vergara), he finds himself under fire. But from who — his own cops, a vengeful drug lord, the CIA, or someone even more ruthless? Bent is directed by veteran American actor/filmmaker Bobby Moresco, director of the films 10th & Wolf and One Eyed King previously. He was raised in New York City, and first started out as an actor before getting into producer/directing. The screenplay is also written by Bobby Moresco, based on J.P. O'Donnell's novel "Deadly Codes". Lionsgate will release Moresco's Bent in select theaters + on VOD starting March 9th coming up. Your thoughts? You in?

