MOVIE TRAILERS

Kat Graham in Trailer for Charming Netflix Film 'The Holiday Calendar'

by
October 22, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Holiday Calendar Trailer

"Your grandmother was convinced it had magical powers. She should've brought her to me." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a charming, cute new holiday romance film titled The Holiday Calendar, formerly known as Christmas Calendar until Netflix realized it would play better without specifically saying "Christmas". The film stars Kat Graham (from How It Ends, All Eyez on Me, and "The Vampire Diaries") as Abby Sutton, a talented but struggling photographer who inherits an antique advent calendar that may be predicting the future -- and pointing her toward love. Of course. The film also stars Quincy Brown, Ron Cephas Jones, Genelle Williams, Laura de Carteret, Ali Hassan, Romaine Waite, plus Ethan Peck. This looks extra cheesy and almost too sweet and not at all like something any cinephiles will watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bradley Walsh's The Holiday Calendar, direct from YouTube:

The Holiday Calendar

A struggling but talented photographer (Kat Graham) stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season? The Holiday Calendar is directed by American filmmaker Bradley Walsh, making his second feature film after Transplant in 1994 previously. Walsh also graduated from NYU and has worked in TV for many years since his first film. The screenplay is written by Amyn Kaderali and Carrie Freedle. Produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell and Amanda Phillips Atkins. Netflix will release Walsh's The Holiday Calendar streaming exclusively starting November 2nd this fall. Anyone interested in this one?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK