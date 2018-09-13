Kathryn Hahn & Paul Giamatti in Tamara Jenkins' 'Private Life' Trailer

"They're like fertility junkies!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the indie dramedy Private Life, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as the Opening Night film. Private Life is the latest film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tamara Jenkins (The Savages, Slums of Beverly Hills) and it's about a couple in New York dealing with the challenges of infertility and conceiving. Kathryn Hahn plays an author undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting her relationship with her husband, played by Paul Giamatti, on edge. The full cast includes Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon, Emily Robinson, Francesca Root-Dodson, and Tracee Chimo. This is a very classy, sensitive film, balanced with some smart humor, and it received mostly positive reviews out of Sundance. I highly recommend this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tamara Jenkins' Private Life, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Private Life is the bracingly funny and moving story of Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a couple in the throes of infertility who try to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the insular world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. After the emotional and economic upheaval of in vitro fertilization, they're at the end of their middle-aged rope, but when Sadie (Kayli Carter), a recent college drop out, re-enters their life, things begin to look up. Private Life is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tamara Jenkins, director of the films Slums of Beverly Hills and The Savages (also nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award in 2008) previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and it will play at the New York Film Festival next. Netflix will release Jenkins' Private Life in select US theaters + streaming starting on October 5th this fall.