Keanu Reeves & Winona Ryder in First Trailer for 'Destination Wedding'

"I don't want to be a person you don't know where to stick." Regatta has released the first official trailer for an upcoming comedy titled Destination Wedding, about two depressed wedding guests who fall for each other while attending a destination wedding in San Luis Obispo, California. Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star, which is one of the best team-ups in a while, as two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, Lindsay and Frank, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. This is the first time Reeves and Ryder have been together in a film since appearing in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 horror Bram Stoker's Dracula. This looks ridiculously fun, half because it's Reeves & Ryder, and half because it actually looks like one of the funniest wedding comedies since Wedding Crashers and Bridesmaids. You might want to watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Victor Levin's Destination Wedding, direct from YouTube:

Destination Wedding tells the story of two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed. Destination Wedding is written and directed by American filmmaker Victor Levin, former TV producer (for "Mad Men", "Survivor's Remorse") and director of the film 5 to 7 previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Regatta will release Destination Wedding in select theaters starting August 24th at the end of the summer. First impression? Who's down?