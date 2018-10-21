Keke Palmer in Official Trailer for Christine Crokos' Indie Drama 'Pimp'

"Once you in this game, you in it for life." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Pimp, the latest feature written & directed by filmmaker Christine Crokos. This is executive produced by Lee Daniels, and it's getting a small release this November. Born into the "Pimp Game", a female pimp Named Wednesday, played by Keke Palmer, hustles for a chance at a better life. When her girlfriend, Nikki, hits the streets to change their luck, Wednesday's game starts to rise and so do her stable of girls. On her epic journey of survival of the fittest, Wednesday comes face to face with a male pimp who plays a much more dangerous game. In a ferocious battle for street power Wednesday fights to survive, risking her dream of ever getting out. In addition to Palmer, the cast includes Haley Ramm, Edi Gathegi, Vanessa Morgan, Aunjanue Ellis, Mike E. Winfield, and DMX. Looks quite good - it's worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Christine Crokos' Pimp, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

An urban gritty drama set on the streets of the Bronx. Wednesday, a female pimp, grows up learning the game from her dad. Once he's gone she is left looking after her prostitute mom, and her girlfriend Nikki. In need of more money to survive, Nikki turns tricks changing their luck. Rising up in the game, Wednesday continues to hustle hard for a dream of a better life for her girls and a ticket out of the ghetto. But when Wednesday pulls a stripper named Destiny, she comes face to face with a male Pimp who runs a more dangerous game. In a ferocious battle for survival of the fittest, Wednesday fights for love and risks all to protect Nikki. Pimp is written and directed by American filmmaker Christine Crokos, making her second feature after Bang-Bang Wedding! previously, as well as a few other short films. Vertical Entertainment will release Crokos' Pimp in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 9th this fall. Anyone interested?