Kelly Macdonald in Fantastic First Trailer for Marc Turtletaub's 'Puzzle'

"I'm here about the puzzles." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed a trailer for the lovely indie film Puzzle, from producer + filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, his second feature film that he's directed. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and ended up being one of my favorites of the fest, it's just so very delightful and elegantly inspiring. The supremely talented Kelly Macdonald stars as a suburban mother who discovers she has a knack for putting together puzzles fast. She befriends Irrfan Khan as her puzzle partner and he helps her grow and break out of her monotonous existence. The cast also includes David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, and Liv Hewson. I raved about it in my Sundance review, praising "how such a simple story told with such humility and sensibility, can result in a wonderful film." It really is quite special.

Here's the first official trailer for Marc Turtletaub's Puzzle, in high def on Apple:

Agnes (Kelly Macdonald), taken for granted as a suburban mother, discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles, which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. Puzzle is directed by American producer / filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, an experienced indie film producer, directing his second feature film after Gods Behaving Badly in 2013. The screenplay is written by fellow filmmaker Oren Moverman (The Dinner, Love & Mercy), based on an original story by Natalia Smirnoff. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and will play at the Montclair Film Festival next in May. Sony Classics will then release Turtletaub's Puzzle in select theaters starting July 13th this summer. It's one of our favorite indies of the year already. Thoughts?