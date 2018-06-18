Kelsey Grammer is Kristen Bell's Father in First Trailer for 'Like Father'

"Why are you here… after all this time? Why now?" Netflix has released the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Like Father, the directorial debut of Lauren Miller Rogen, a talented comedian / actress / writer who is also Seth Rogen's wife. The film is about a workaholic woman who, after being dumped at the altar, decides to take her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father who she hasn't seen since she was a kid. Of course, there's funny things that happen but then they realize how similar they are. Kristen Bell stars as Rachel, with Kelsey Grammer as her father, with a cast including Seth Rogen, Brittany Ross, Zach Appelman, Danielle Davenport, Lenny Jacobson, Wynter Kullman, and Brian McCarthy. This looks funny and heartfelt, with a good message I'm sure, I'm curious to watch sometime this summer.

Here's the first official trailer for Lauren Miller's Like Father, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When workaholic young executive Rachel (Kristen Bell), is left at the altar, she ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Kelsey Grammer). The two depart as strangers, but over the course of a few adventures, a couple of umbrella-clad cocktails and a whole lot of soul-searching, they return with a renewed appreciation for family and life. Like Father is directed by comedian-turned-filmmaker Lauren Miller, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. She is also Seth Rogen's wife and a successful actress and writer. The screenplay is written by Lauren Miller, from a story by Anders Bard and Lauren Miller. This hasn't premiered at any festivals. Netflix will debut Like Father streaming exclusively starting August 3rd.