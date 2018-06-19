Kiersey Clemons in Official Trailer for Indie Satire Film 'An L.A. Minute'

"She's not interested in money." Strand Releasing has debuted an official trailer for a film titled An L.A. Minute, from writer/director Daniel Adams (Primary Motive, The Golden Boys, The Lightkeepers). More importantly, the film stars the very talented up-and-coming actress Kiersey Clemons, who also appears in Hearts Beat Loud - which is now playing in theaters (go see it!). In this film, Clemons plays "an avant-garde performance artist" who befriends a best-selling author who wants to write more personal books rather than the stuff that got him famous. Gabriel Byrne (seen in Hereditary) also co-stars in this film about celebrity and fame and how it works and how fake it all is. The cast includes Bob Balaban, Katherine Kendall, Ed Marinaro, Ned Bellamy, Brianna Baker, Jake Adams, and Ash Adams. Doesn't look that great.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Adams' An L.A. Minute, direct from YouTube:

An L.A. Minute is a satirical look at fame, success, the star-making machinery and the karma that attaches to all those who worship at the altar of Celebrity. Everyone can identify with the dilemma that our protagonist, the best-selling author Ted Gold, faces when Velocity, an avant-garde performance artist and the living embodiment of integrity, rocks his 1% world. But, as is often the case in real life, what you see is not exactly what you get. An L.A. Minute is directed by American filmmaker Daniel Adams, of various films including A Fool and His Money, Primary Motive, The Mouse, The Golden Boys, and The Lightkeepers previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Adams and Larry 'Ratso' Sloman. Strand will release Daniel Adams' An L.A. Minute in select theaters starting August 24th later this summer. Anyone?