Killer Retro 80s Trailer for Haunted Theme Park Horror Film 'Hell Fest'

"Someone is not following the script. And his idea of fun… is murder!" CBS Films has launched a fantastic retro 80s trailer for horror movie Hell Fest, about a horror theme park that becomes a killing playground for a masked serial killer. We see plenty of vintage trailers every year, but this one is spot on perfect. The voiceover is amazing and the old logos are cool. "A terrifying thrill ride from iconic horror producer Gale Anne Hurd and director Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension), this September audiences will discover that it's fun going in… but it's hell getting out." This stars Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Roby Attal, and Matt Mercurio. Arriving in theaters at the end of this month so everyone has all of October to go watch this. "This carnival is NOT for children."

Here's the new retro 80s trailer (+ fun posters) for Gregory Plotkin's Hell Fest, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Plotkin's Hell Fest here, or the full red band trailer here.

A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park called "Hell Fest" into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe that it is all part of the show. Hell Fest is directed by filmmaker Gregory Plotkin, director of the film Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension previously, after working for years as an assistant editor. The screenplay is written by Seth M. Sherwood & Blair Butler, with Stephen Susco and Gary Dauberman; from a story by William Penick & Chris Sey. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals or otherwise. CBS Films will release Plotkin's Hell Fest in theaters everywhere starting September 28th coming next month. Who wants to visit this place?