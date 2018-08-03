Kristen Stewart & Chloë Sevigny in First Trailer for Indie Drama 'Lizzie'

"Takes a legend and blows it up from the inside." Roadside Attractions has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Lizzie, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The dramatic thriller tells the story of Lizzie Borden, infamous for murdering her parents with an axe in 1892. Chloë Sevigny stars as Lizzie Borden, and the cast includes Kristen Stewart as her lover, Bridget, as well as Kim Dickens, Fiona Shaw, Denis O'Hare, Jeff Perry, Jamey Sheridan, Jay Huguley, and Tara Ochs. This didn't have the best reviews out of Sundance, but it does look like a fascinating film with some stunning performances. Director Craig William Macneill "explores the days leading up to the savage crimes in a dark tale of repression, exploitation and thwarted dreams." If you're curious about this, give it a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Craig William Macneill's Lizzie, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act. Lizzie is directed by American filmmaker Craig William Macneill, director of the films The Afterlight and The Boy previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Bryce Kass. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in competition earlier this year. Roadside Attractions will release Macneill's Lizzie in select theaters starting on September 14th coming up in the fall. Anyone interested in this film?