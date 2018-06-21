MOVIE TRAILERS

Lana Condor in Trailer for Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

by
June 21, 2018
Source: YouTube

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Trailer

"You've gotta get out there and show people who you really are." Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for a cute romantic comedy film titled To All the Boys I've Loved Before, an adaptation of the popular YA book of the same name written by Jenny Han. The story is about a young woman named Lara Jean Song Covey, whose love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved are mysteriously mailed out. Oh no, disaster!! Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean, and the cast includes Janel Parrish, Noah Centineo, John Corbett, Emilija Baranac, Israel Broussard, and Andrew Bachelor. From the filmmaker who last made Carrie Pilby. As expected, it looks amusing and super cute.

Here's the teaser trailer for Susan Johnson's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, from Netflix's YouTube:

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Movie

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them… all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey's love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she's ever loved-five in all-are mysteriously mailed out. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is directed by American producer-turned-filmmaker Susan Johnson, director of the film Carrie Pilby previously. The screenplay is written by Sofia Alvarez; adapted from Jenny Han's best-selling book of the same name. Netflix will release To All the Boys I've Loved Before streaming exclusively starting August 17th later this summer. Who's into this?

