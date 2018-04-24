Laura Dern in First Trailer for Jennifer Fox's Remarkable Film 'The Tale'

"Why are you so angry?" "Why are you not angry?" HBO Films has revealed the first official trailer for the indie film The Tale, a controversial but still very remarkable, important film from filmmaker Jennifer Fox. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, with many calling it the best of the festival (including me - it really is a stunningly bold work of cinema). The Tale is the true story of a woman who looks back on her youth and a sexual relationship she had with a man who coerced her into loving him. Laura Dern stars as Jennifer, and Isabelle Nélisse plays her as her younger self. The cast also includes Jason Ritter, Ellen Burstyn, Common, Elizabeth Debicki, Laura Allen, and John Heard. This film is unlike anything before it, and is a very courageous, eye-opening look at sexual abuse. It's going to be one of the most talked about films of the year - for good reason because it's so utterly brilliant. Watch below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Jennifer Fox's The Tale, direct from YouTube:

An investigation into one woman's memory as she is forced to re-examine her first sexual relationship and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive. Jennifer (Laura Dern), a journalist, is compelled to examine her past and a sexual relationship she had when she was thirteen after her mother uncovers one of her childhood stories. The Tale is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jennifer Fox, a producer now making her feature directorial debut after making two documentaries, Beirut: The Last Home Movie and My Reincarnation, previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in competition. HBO Films will debut Jennifer Fox's The Tale streaming exclusively starting May 26th next month. It's an important, powerful film that is worth your time to watch and discuss. First impression?