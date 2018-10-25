Liam Neeson in First Trailer for Snowy Thriller 'Cold Pursuit' Remake

"What makes you think you can kill a man?" "I read it in a crime novel." Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for the film Cold Pursuit, which was originally titled Hard Powder until they changed the name to this one. The film is a remake of the Norwegian thriller In Order of Disappearance starring Stellan Skarsgård, one of my favorite Norwegian films. Directed by the same Norwegian filmmaker as the original, this Hollywood version stars Liam Neeson as a snow plow driver who gets caught up with a crime gang when he son turns up dead. He goes out for revenge and gets back at them in the best ways possible. The full cast includes Laura Dern, Tom Bateman, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, Julia Jones, and Raoul Max Trujillo. I've been hoping this one might turn out good, and from the looks of it so far, there's some hope this remake might be awesome. Neeson kicking some crime lord ass. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hans Petter Moland's Cold Pursuit, direct from YouTube:

Cold Pursuit, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking’s associates "disappear," Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing — and no one — get in his way. Cold Pursuit, aka Hard Powder, is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Hans Petter Moland, who also made the original film In Order of Disappearance, and directed the films The Last Lieutenant, Zero Kelvin, Aberdeen, The Beautiful Country, A Somewhat Gentle Man, and Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith previously. The screenplay is written by Frank Baldwin, based on Kim Fupz Aakeson's original script. Lionsgate will release Cold Pursuit in theaters everywhere starting February 8th, 2019 early next year. First impression? Who's up for this?