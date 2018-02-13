Lily James in 'The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society' Trailer

"There's more to that story than they like to let on…" Studiocanal has debuted the first official trailer for a film titled in full The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, based on the book of the same name. This is the latest film from veteran English director Mike Newell, who hasn't done much since his 2012 adaptation of Great Expectations, but now he's back at it. The always-impressive Lily James stars in Guernsey as a young journalist who forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island (Google Maps) in the aftermath of WWII when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war. The title is a reference to the book club that she befriends on the island. The cast includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Matthew Goode, Michiel Huisman, Katherine Parkinson, Glen Powell, Tom Courtenay, and Penelope Wilton. This looks like a moving & passionate film about the power of stories.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Mike Newell's Guernsey, direct from Studiocanal's YouTube:

The screenplay is written by Thomas Bezucha and Don Roos; adapted from the novel of the same name by Annie Barrows & Mary Ann Shaffer. Studiocanal will release Guernsey in the UK starting April 20th, but no US release date has been set.