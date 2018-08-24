Lucas Hedges & Julia Roberts in First Teaser Trailer for 'Ben is Back'

"Look - we're home!" Roadside Attractions has unveiled the first short teaser trailer for Ben is Back, the latest film written and directed by filmmaker Peter Hedges (of Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life, The Odd Life of Timothy Green). Ben is Back stars Peter's real-life son Lucas Hedges (from Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Ben Burns, a troubled boy who returns home to his family on Christmas Eve morning. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe. Hedges' Ben is Back also stars Julia Roberts & Courtney B. Vance as Ben's parents, along with Kathryn Newton and Tim Guinee. This just a simple teaser but it's captivating in introducing us to the main characters. Take a look.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Peter Hedges' Ben is Back, direct from YouTube:

Follows the charming yet troubled Ben Burns (Hedges), who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. Ben's wary mother Holly Burns (Roberts) welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way. During the 24 hours that may change their lives forever, Holly must do everything in her power to avoid the family's downfall. Ben is Back is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated American writer-director Peter Hedges, director of the films Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life, and The Odd Life of Timothy Green previously; as well as screenwriter on What's Eating Gilbert Grape and About a Boy. This will first premiere at the Toronto Film Festival coming up. Roadside Attractions will then release Ben is Back in select theaters starting December 7th this fall. Your thoughts?