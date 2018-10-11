Lucas Hedges & Julia Roberts in Full-Length Trailer for 'Ben Is Back'

"If I don't deal with this, then it could be worse next time." Roadside Attractions has debuted the full-length official trailer for Ben is Back, another addiction film this year and the latest by filmmaker Peter Hedges (of Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life, The Odd Life of Timothy Green). Ben is Back stars Peter's real-life son Lucas Hedges (from Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird) as Ben Burns, a troubled boy who returns home to his family on Christmas Eve morning. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe. Hedges' Ben is Back also stars Julia Roberts & Courtney B. Vance as Ben's parents, along with Kathryn Newton and Tim Guinee. This is a very moving, emotional trailer and it makes this film look tremendous. Give this a look.

Here's the new full-length trailer for Peter Hedges' Ben Is Back, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Hedges' Ben Is Back here, to see the original introduction.

Follows the charming yet troubled Ben Burns (Hedges), who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. Ben's wary mother Holly Burns (Roberts) welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way. During the 24 hours that may change their lives forever, Holly must do everything in her power to avoid the family's downfall. Ben is Back is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated American writer-director Peter Hedges, director of the films Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life, and The Odd Life of Timothy Green previously; as well as screenwriter on What's Eating Gilbert Grape and About a Boy. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and played at the Vancouver and Mill Valley Film Festivals. Roadside will release Ben is Back in select theaters starting December 7th.