MOVIE TRAILERS

Lucas Hedges & Nicole Kidman in Joel Edgerton's 'Boy Erased' Trailer

by
July 17, 2018
Source: YouTube

Boy Erased Trailer

"I don't want to pretend anymore." Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for Boy Erased, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Garrard Conley. The story is about the son of a baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program - similar to the one also seen in The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Boy Erased is directed by Australian actor-filmmaker Joel Edgerton (also of The Gift previously), who also wrote the script, and stars in the film. The main cast includes Lucas Hedges (from Manchester by the Sea) as Jared, with Nicole Kidman & Russell Crowe as his parents, plus Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Jesse LaTourette, Britton Sear, David Ditmore, Matt Burke, and William Ngo. As expected, this looks excellent so far - with strong performances throughout to make this story more meaningful. It looks like a powerful film that will get people talking when it opens this fall.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased, direct from YouTube:

Boy Erased Poster

Boy Erased tells the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman & Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith. Boy Erased is the true story of one young man’s struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. Boy Erased is directed by talented Australian actor-filmmaker Joel Edgerton, director of the film The Gift previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is also written by Joel Edgerton, adapted from Garrard Conley's book of the same name. Focus Features will release Edgerton's Boy Erased in select US theaters starting on November 2nd later this fall. First impression? Thoughts on this trailer?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK