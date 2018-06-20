Luke Prael Stars as Jacob in Trailer for Boaz Yakin's 'Boarding School'

"Only in the wilderness is man made pure again." Momentum has released a trailer for a dark thriller film titled Boarding School, the latest from filmmaker Boaz Yakin (Remember the Titans, Uptown Girls, Safe, Max). The synopsis for this seems similar to The Miseducation of Cameron Post, but the actual film seems to border on being more horror or psychological thriller than a drama. Luke Prael stars as Jacob, a 12-year-old boy who, after being caught wearing women's dresses by his father, is sent away to a private boarding school for teenage misfits. Once there, he discovers the headmaster is much more dangerous than helpful in any way. The cast includes Will Patton, Samantha Mathis, Robert John Burke, Tammy Blanchard, Lucy Walters, Sterling Jerins, and Nadia Alexander. This gets super creepy by the end.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Boaz Yakin's Boarding School, direct from YouTube:

When troubled 12-year-old Jacob Felsen is sent away to boarding school, he enters every kid's worst nightmare: A creepy old mansion, deserted except for six other teenage misfits and two menacing and mysterious teachers. As events become increasingly horrific, Jacob must conquer his fears to find the strength to survive. Boarding School is both written and directed by veteran American-Israeli filmmaker Boaz Yakin, director of the films Fresh, A Price Above Rubies, Remember the Titans, Uptown Girls, Death in Love, Safe, and Max previously. This hasn't premiere at any film festivals yet. Momentum Pictures will release Yakin's Boarding School in select theaters + on VOD starting August 31st coming up. Interested?