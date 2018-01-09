Lyndsy Fonseca in First Trailer for Time Travel Indie Film 'Curvature'

"Why do you think Wells was so secretive about his work?" Screen Media has unveiled a trailer for indie sci-fi thriller Curvature, which premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. This time travel film follows a young engineer named Helen Phillips, played by Lyndsy Fonseca (who you will recognize from Kick-Ass or "Agent Carter"), distraught by her husband's suicide. He had been developing a time travel prototype. She wakes up one morning and gets a phone call from herself, which sets things in motion as she tries to figure out what's going on. Co-starring Linda Hamilton, Glenn Morshower, Alex Lanipekun, Zach Avery, Noah Bean. I saw this at Sitges and unfortunately it's not good. It has all the right ingredients, including a cool-looking time travel machine, but just doesn't amount to much and is instantly forgettable. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Diego Hallivis' Curvature, found directly on YouTube:

Curvature is a time travel sci-fi drama about an engineer who travels back in time to stop herself from committing a murder. A scientist must break into a top-secret facility in order to travel back in time and prevent a murder after receiving a mysterious phone call from herself. Curvature is directed by Mexican filmmaker Diego Hallivis, of only one other film titled Game Time previously. He's one half of the Hallivis Brothers duo. The screenplay is written by Brian DeLeeuw. The film first premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival, and also played at the Shriekfest Film Festival. Screen Media Films will release Hallivis' Curvature in select theaters + on VOD starting February 23rd next month. Who's interested in this? Your thoughts?