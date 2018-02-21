Mackenzie Davis in Official Trailer for 'Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town'

"Nothing's over until I say it is." Shout Studios has unveiled the official trailer for an indie comedy titled Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, which premiered last year at the Los Angeles Film Festival. It's a bold title and I'm impressed they didn't change out the F word in it, as most studios would be afraid to use that. But F yes! The incredibly talented Mackenzie Davis stars in Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town as a rocker girl maniac who desperately needs to figure out how to get to the other side of Los Angeles in order to break up the party that her ex-boyfriend is attending. Davis is pretty much great in anything she does. But the cast gets even better! It also includes Lakeith Stanfield, Haley Joel Osment, Alia Shawkat, Carrie Coon, Annie Potts, Alex Russell, Rob Huebel, and Ryan Simpkins. It looks like a ton of fun, so buckle up.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Christian Papierniak's Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, from YouTube:

Riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess Izzy wakes up hungover AF to find out that her ex-boyfriend is celebrating his engagement to her ex-best friend tonight at a bougie party across town. Enraged and desperate, Izzy embarks on a frenetic quest across Los Angeles to break up the party in order to fulfill what she believes to be her destiny … before it’s too late. A favorite from the festival circuit, Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town is a delightfully chaotic indie comedy that showcases the absurdity and mayhem that is Izzy’s life. Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town is both written and directed by American filmmaker Christian Papierniak, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, and also played at the Calgary, Tacoma, and Lone Star Film Festivals. Shout Studios will release Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town in select theaters starting May 4th this summer.