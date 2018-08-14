Maika Monroe in Official Trailer for Indie Dramedy 'After Everything'

"I just want us to be on the same team" Good Deed Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled After Everything, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film is about two people who fall in love, Mia and Elliot, but must deal with the challenges of life when Elliot is diagnosed with cancer. Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen White star as the couple, and the cast includes Marisa Tomei, Gina Gershon, Olivia Luccardi, Dean Winters, Joe Keery, and Sasha Lane. This looks like an emotional, enriching story of love, and how it keeps these two together and happy even against all odds. I like that this has comedy and angst, and isn't a sad drama, because this kind of story needs levity.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Hannah Marks & Joey Power's After Everything, in high def on Apple:

Elliot (Jeremy Allen White) lives carefree in NYC, meets the sensible Mia (Maika Monroe), and receives a damning diagnosis all in the same week. Their love blossoms amidst the chaos and they learn that the real test of their relationship is not in the illness, but in everything else. After Everything is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Hannah Marks & Joey Power, making their feature directorial debut together after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and also played at the Newport Beach and Chicago Critics Film Festivals. Good Deed Entertainment will release Marks & Power's After Everything in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 12th this fall. Who's interested?