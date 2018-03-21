Margot Robbie Plays an Assassin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Terminal'

"Tumbling down the rabbit hole…" RLJE Film has released a teaser trailer for a very twisted, crazy cool new assassins film titled Terminal, formerly known as End of the Line while in production. This is the feature debut of director Vaughn Stein, and it stars Margot Robbie, as well as Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons, and Dexter Fletcher. I can't really paraphrase this since it's just perfect, so here's the plot straight up: "Terminal follows two assassins with a sinister mission, a fatally ill teacher, an enigmatic janitor and a waitress with a double life. Murderous consequences unravel as their lives meet at the hands of a criminal mastermind wanting revenge." There's not much revealed in this teaser, but it looks very stylish and slick.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Vaughn Stein's Terminal, direct from YouTube (via IMDb):

