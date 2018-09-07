Matthias Schoenaerts in First Full Trailer for Submarine Thriller 'Kursk'

"Captain! We heard something happen to the Kursk?" An international trailer has debuted for a submarine thriller titled Kursk, telling the tragic true story of a Russian submarine stuck at the bottom of the ocean. The ship is deemed unsinkable but explosions on a test run leave it rendered useless, and instead of rescuing the remaining crew, the Russians left it there and wouldn't do anything. Supposedly for political reasons, which is hopefully what this film gets into along with everything else. This harrowing English-language take on the Kursk story stars Matthias Schoenaerts, with Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Max von Sydow, Michael Nyqvist, August Diehl, Steven Waddington, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film is set to have its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend, hence the new trailer, even though there's no US release yet. This looks damn good, and unfortunately very sad, but I'm still looking forward to seeing it.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Vinterberg's Kursk, from YouTube:

It is the first major Russian Navy exercise since the end of the Soviet Union, but the K-141 Kursk is deemed unsinkable and its crew recognized as the best in the Northern Fleet. Among that crew is Captain-Lieutenant Mikhail Kalekov (Schoenaerts), a devoted naval officer with a loving wife (Seydoux), a child, and another on the way. He and his crew board the Kursk and descend into the Barents Sea with a sense of optimism and fraternity. Then come the explosions. Many lives are lost instantly, but Mikhail and others are safe in one of the sealed rear compartments. They have air and food to last until they are rescued, but when will help arrive? Once the sub's seismic activity is detected, Britain, France, and Norway offer their assistance, but Russia insists it has the situation under control. Time is of the essence, but time keeps passing. Kursk is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, of the films The Third Lie, It's All About Love, Dear Wendy, When a Man Comes Home, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, and The Commune previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Rodat. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. The film will open in a few European countries in November, but still has no US release date set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Looking good?