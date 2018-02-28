Maxine Peake in First UK Trailer for Stand Up Comic Film 'Funny Cow'

A woman who has a funny bone for a backbone. Entertainment One UK has debuted an official trailer for the indie comedy Funny Cow, starring English actress Maxine Peake as a comedienne in the 70s making her mark on the male-dominated stand up scene. Peake recently starred in the black-and-white "Metalhead" episode of Netflix's "Black Mirror", which is where some people might recognize her from, even though she has been in many films before this. Set against the backdrop of the 70s/80s comedy club circuit in Northern England, Funny Cow stars Peake as fictional comedienne "Funny Cow", trying making a name for herself in the stand up world. The full cast includes Paddy Considine, Christine Bottomley, Stephen Graham, Alun Armstrong, Tony Pitts, Hannah Walters, and Kevin Eldon. This film actually looks quite good.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Shergold's Funny Cow, direct from YouTube:

Maxine Peake plays the gritty role of Funny Cow, a comedian who breaks through the glass ceiling of the all-male 1970s comedy circuit to rise to stardom. Set against the backdrop of working men’s clubs in the North of England, Funny Cow is both a love-letter to a bygone era and the defiant story of a woman who refuses to give up her dreams. Funny Cow is directed by English filmmaker Adrian Shergold, of the film Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman previously and lots of TV work including episodes of "Mad Dogs", "The Nightmare Worlds of H.G. Wells", and "My Mother and Other Strangers". The screenplay is written by Tony Pitts. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year. eOne UK will release Shergold's Funny Cow in UK theaters starting April 20th this spring. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone interested?