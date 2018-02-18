AWARDS
McDonagh's 'Three Billboards' Wins Best Film at 2018 BAFTA Awards
by Alex Billington
February 18, 2018
Source: BAFTA.org
Tonight, the United Kingdom had their big night for Hollywood with the 71st BAFTA Awards, honoring the best in film from last year (2017). These awards don't really have a major influence on the Oscars, but it's always interesting to see who our friends across the pond select as the winners. The biggest winner of the night was Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, taking home five prizes in total including Best Film and Best British Film. The other big winners include Rungano Nyoni's I Am Not a Witch taking home Best First Feature. Plus Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman winning in the acting categories. Baby Driver won, too. Read on for the full list of 2018 winners.
Here's the winners of the 71st BAFTA Awards given out at an event in London (winners listed in bold):
BEST FILM
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Ghoul - Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttmann & Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone - Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth - Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Elle - Paul Verhoeven
First They Killed My Father - Angelina Jolie
The Handmaiden - Park Chan-wook
Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev
The Salesman - Asghar Farhadi
DOCUMENTARY
City of Ghosts - Matthew Heineman
I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck
Icarus - Bryan Fogel
An Inconvenient Sequel - Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk
Jane - Brett Morgen
ANIMATED FILM
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Get Out - Jordan Peele
I, Tonya - Steven Rogers
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory
The Death of Stalin - Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool - Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2 - Simon Farnaby, Paul King
LEADING ACTOR
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
LEADING ACTRESS
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour - Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Ben Davis
EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
MAKE UP & HAIR
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
SOUND
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Have Heart - Will Anderson
Mamoon - Ben Steer
Poles Apart - Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Aamir - Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster
Cowboy Dave - Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
A Drowning Man - Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell
Work - Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
Wren Boys - Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick
THE EE RISING STAR AWARD
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
Congratulations to all of this year's BAFTA winners and nominees. Overall, this honestly is an intersting but not impressive selection of winners - with Three Billboards once again cleaning up as it has been already. And not everyone is going to be happy about that. Three Billboards isn't a bad film, I just don't think it's deserving of Best Film and everything else. I'm happy to see Guillermo del Toro take home another Best Director win, but I'm also still partial to Call Me By Your Name and I wish it was winning more awards. I'm also surprised The Shape of Water won Best Score over Phantom Thread and even Dunkirk. Really? This is madness! At least Baby Driver won something, too. I'm still happy for all of the nominees. For more info on the winners, visit BAFTA.org. Another awards season finale, with the Oscars next in a few weeks. Thoughts?
