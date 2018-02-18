McDonagh's 'Three Billboards' Wins Best Film at 2018 BAFTA Awards

Tonight, the United Kingdom had their big night for Hollywood with the 71st BAFTA Awards, honoring the best in film from last year (2017). These awards don't really have a major influence on the Oscars, but it's always interesting to see who our friends across the pond select as the winners. The biggest winner of the night was Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, taking home five prizes in total including Best Film and Best British Film. The other big winners include Rungano Nyoni's I Am Not a Witch taking home Best First Feature. Plus Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman winning in the acting categories. Baby Driver won, too. Read on for the full list of 2018 winners.

Here's the winners of the 71st BAFTA Awards given out at an event in London (winners listed in bold):

BEST FILM

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Ghoul - Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttmann & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone - Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth - Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Elle - Paul Verhoeven

First They Killed My Father - Angelina Jolie

The Handmaiden - Park Chan-wook

Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Salesman - Asghar Farhadi

DOCUMENTARY

City of Ghosts - Matthew Heineman

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck

Icarus - Bryan Fogel

An Inconvenient Sequel - Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk

Jane - Brett Morgen

ANIMATED FILM

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Get Out - Jordan Peele

I, Tonya - Steven Rogers

Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory

The Death of Stalin - Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool - Matt Greenhalgh

Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2 - Simon Farnaby, Paul King

LEADING ACTOR

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

LEADING ACTRESS

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour - Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Ben Davis

EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

MAKE UP & HAIR

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

SOUND

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Have Heart - Will Anderson

Mamoon - Ben Steer

Poles Apart - Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Aamir - Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster

Cowboy Dave - Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen

A Drowning Man - Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell

Work - Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

Wren Boys - Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Congratulations to all of this year's BAFTA winners and nominees. Overall, this honestly is an intersting but not impressive selection of winners - with Three Billboards once again cleaning up as it has been already. And not everyone is going to be happy about that. Three Billboards isn't a bad film, I just don't think it's deserving of Best Film and everything else. I'm happy to see Guillermo del Toro take home another Best Director win, but I'm also still partial to Call Me By Your Name and I wish it was winning more awards. I'm also surprised The Shape of Water won Best Score over Phantom Thread and even Dunkirk. Really? This is madness! At least Baby Driver won something, too. I'm still happy for all of the nominees. For more info on the winners, visit BAFTA.org. Another awards season finale, with the Oscars next in a few weeks. Thoughts?