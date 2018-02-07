Meet Cable in New Trailer for Gnarly 'Deadpool 2' with Ryan Reynolds

"People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it." Fox has released the newest trailer for Deadpool 2, and once again it's a unique twist on things, because the focus is all on the badass new badguy Cable - played by Josh Brolin (the same actor playing Thanos in the other Marvel movies). This is such a great trailer - I love the way it pauses and goes to Deadpool's wacky playtime, then continues with some awesome footage. Ryan Reynolds is, of course, back as the "Merc with a Mouth", Deadpool. The sequel's full cast includes Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. I also love how much this trailer is blatantly self-referential, in all the right ways, and doesn't hold back (red bad much?). Fire it up below.

Here's the latest "Meet Cable" trailer for David Leitch's Deadpool 2, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser for Deadpool 2 here, or the second painting image teaser trailer.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to the smash hit Deadpool, based on the Marvel Comics character. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Deadpool, a disfigured and mentally unstable mercenary known for his sarcastic, talkative nature and his tendency to break the fourth wall. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a stuntman making his second film after first directing Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (due in theaters later this year). The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters everywhere starting May 18th, 2018 this summer. Who's excited to see this now?