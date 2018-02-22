Meet Foley Artists Making Sounds for Films in 'Actors of Sound' Trailer

"There's a huge difference between listening and hearing." If you're a movie geek or a filmmaker, you know that foley artists an an important part of the filmmaking process. These people work in grungy studios to create the various sounds and noises we hear in movies. Actors of Sound is a feature-length documentary about foley artists, directed by filmmaker Lalo Molina. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016, and is finally getting released direct on iTunes this month. "From footsteps to bone cracks, foley artists bring films to life with their imaginative sound effects, but as digital technology goes full speed ahead in 21st century movie-making, can Hollywood's low tech foley artist survive in this high tech age?" This is a great follow up to the sound of Star Wars short doc The Force of Sound that also released this week. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lalo Molina's documentary Actors of Sound, from YouTube:

Since the 1930's, sound gurus referred to as Foley artists have recreated the sounds that infuse a film with life. During a film's post-production, Foley artists recreate sounds then will match the moving image on-screen, using whatever objects are at their fingertips, from hundreds of pairs of old shoes to clunky old tools and squeaky mattresses. But how will Hollywood's low-tech sound artists survive as modern digital technology consumes movie making today? Actors of Sound is directed by Mexican doc filmmaker Lalo Molina, making his directorial debut after working on the TV series "City Guide Glitz" and studying film at The New School in NYC. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival back in 2016, and also played at the Denver Film Festival that year. Molina's Actors of Sound will be release direct-to-VOD (on iTunes) starting February 27th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who wants to see this?