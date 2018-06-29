Meet the Kids in First Trailer for Sundance Sensation 'We the Animals'

"Promise me you'll stay nine forever." The Orchard has debuted the first official trailer for an indie film titled We the Animals, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, won the NEXT Innovator Award, and earned a whole bunch of acclaim and rave reviews from critics all over the world. The film sort of reminds me of Beasts of the Southern Wild, about a group of young kids who create their own worlds and live in poor conditions with their parents. The film stars Sheila Vand and Raúl Castillo as the parents, and the story focuses on one specific young boy named Jonah. He also has two other brothers, Manny and Joel, and the three of them are played by Evan Rosado, Josiah Gabriel, and Isaiah Kristian. This is an outstanding trailer for a really wonderful, special film about these kids and how they survive in tough times, supporting each other with imagination and love. I hope this film finds an audience, it deserves to be seen.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals, direct from YouTube:

Manny, Joel, and Jonah tear their way through childhood and push against the volatile love of their parents. As Manny and Joel grow into versions of their father and Ma dreams of escape, Jonah embraces an imagined world all his own. We the Animals is directed by American filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar, director of documentaries In a Dream and Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart, as well as a number of great short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jeremiah Zagar and Daniel Kitrosser. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the NEXT Innovator Award. It also played at the Tribeca, Montclair, Seattle, and Sydney Film Festivals this year. The Orchard will release Zagar's We the Animals in select theaters starting August 17th later this summer. Who wants to see this?