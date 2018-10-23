Meet the Guy Walking Every NYC Street in 'The World Before Your Feet'

"See where this ends up taking me…" Greenwich Entertainment has debuted the trailer for a documentary titled The World Before Your Feet, which originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film is about a man named Matt Green (his website here), who became famous when the world learned that he has been walking around New York City in an ambitious attempt to walk down every block of every street in New York City. There are over 8,000 miles of sidewalks, paths and roads, and he has been strolling down all of them for the last six years. The film "tells the story of one man's unusual personal quest and the unexpected journey of discovery, humanity, and wonder that ensues." This almost reminds me of a Frederick Wiseman doc, showing us "sides of the city you rarely see in movies." It actually looks wonderful.

Here's the trailer (+ posters) for Jeremy Workman's doc The World Before Your Feet, from YouTube:

There are over 8,000 miles of sidewalks, paths and roads in New York City and for the past six years Matt Green has been walking them all–every street, block, pedestrian overpass and park lane. A five borough journey that stretches from the barbershops of Harlem to 9/11 murals in Staten Island with Matt sharing an encyclopedia of New York history along the way. The World Before Your Feet is directed by editor / filmmaker Jeremy Workman, director of the docs Who Is Henry Jaglom?, Magical Universe, and True New York previously. It's executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and played at numerous other festivals. For more info, visit the official website. Greenwich Ent. will open Workman's The World Before Your Feet in select theaters starting November 21st this fall.