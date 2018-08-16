Meet the 'Superpower Dogs' in First Trailer for IMAX's Adventure Film

"Not all heroes walk on two legs." IMAX has launched the first teaser trailer for a special "IMAX Original Film" from Cosmic Pictures titled Superpower Dogs, playing on the big (big!) screen in March of 2019. This teaser is playing in front of showings of Pandas, the other IMAX nature documentary now in theaters. This looks wonderful!! I love dogs so much. They're the best. Superpower Dogs is a 55-minute IMAX film that "takes audiences on a journey around the world to meet incredible dogs and showcase the extraordinary real-life 'superpowers' they use to protect endangered species, save lives in avalanches and earthquakes and make the world a better place." We'll meet: Halo, a puppy training with a fire captain; Henry, an avalanche rescue expert; Reef, an Italian lifeguard dog; Ricochet, a surf legend in California; Tipper and Tony, the Bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa. I'm so watching this in theaters.

Here's the first official trailer for Daniel Ferguson's doc Superpower Dogs, direct from IMAX's YouTube:

Description from IMAX: Join an immersive IMAX adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs. In this inspiring true story, our best friends are also real-life superheroes. Journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs who save lives and discover the powerful bond they share with their human partners. Follow "Halo", a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America. Meet "Henry", an avalanche rescue expert in the Canadian Rockies, "Reef", a Newfoundland lifeguard with the Italian coastguard, "Ricochet", a Californian surf legend helping people with special needs, and the Bloodhound brothers, "Tipper and Tony", who are leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa. As we discover the incredible abilities of dogs and the astonishing science behind their superpowers, we'll never look at our best friends the same way again. Superpower Dogs is directed by filmmaker Daniel Ferguson, of the docs Jerusalem and Last of the Elephant Men previously. IMAX will release Superpower Dogs showing in IMAX theaters exclusively starting on March 15th, 2019 early next year. Who wants to see this already?