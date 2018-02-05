MOVIE TRAILERS

Melissa McCarthy in First Trailer for Summer Comedy 'Life of the Party'

by
February 5, 2018
Source: YouTube

Life of the Party Trailer

"That's why somebody's mom just enrolled in college!" Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for summer comedy Life of the Party, in theaters this May, the latest collaboration between actress Melissa McCarthy and filmmaker Ben Falcone (who also happen to be married), both of Tammy and The Boss previously. McCarthy once again stars in Life of the Party as a woman who decides to go back to college after being dumped by her husband, but ends up in the same class and school as her daughter. So, of course, she decides to become the "life of the party" and live it up while enjoying her return to wild school life. The full cast includes Debby Ryan, Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Jacki Weaver, Maya Rudolph, Adria Arjona, and Stephen Root. This looks terrible, seriously, painfully bad humor that doesn't land. Caution.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Falcone's Life of the Party, direct from YouTube:

Life of the Party Movie

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college… landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna—now Dee Rock—embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected. Life of the Party is directed by filmmaker Ben Falcone, director of the films Tammy and The Boss previously. The screenplay is co-written by husband/wife team Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Warner Bros will release Life of the Party in theaters everywhere starting May 11th this summer. Anyone?

Find more posts: Comedy, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK