Mia Rose Frampton in Trailer for Teen Drama 'Hope Springs Eternal'

"Who cares if you're sorry, you have to do something about it." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official trailer for a dramatic comedy for teens titled Hope Springs Eternal, from a screenplay written by Stephanie Mickus. The film hasn't premiered at any major festivals before as far as we know, but it will be hitting theaters next month for those who might be interested. Hope Springs Eternal is about a "girl dying of cancer" who maintains this identity to get her the life she wants, until one day she learns she's cured but doesn't know how to admit the truth to everyone and move on. Young actress Mia Rose Frampton (Peter Frampton's daughter, who was featured Bridesmaids) stars, with Stony Blyden, Juliette Angelo, Beau Brooks, Beth Lacke, and Pej Vahdat. This PG-rated film has all the usual cliche high school moments.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jack C. Newell's Hope Springs Eternal, direct from YouTube:

The film tells the story of Hope Gracin (Mia Rose Frampton), known as "the girl dying of cancer", who has fully embraced this identity. Posting YouTube videos, having fun with friends, an Australian boyfriend, and being popular have been results of this identity… until her tests show that she is cured. Hope, unsure of what her new future holds, hides the truth. But as what happens with most secrets, the truth comes out. How will everyone react? With the help of her friends and loved ones, Hope faces her fear, only to discover the beauty of living. Hope Springs Eternal is directed by American filmmaker Jack C. Newell, director of the films Close Quarters and Open Tables, plus the documentaries 42 Grams and How to Build a School in Haiti previously. The screenplay is written by Stephanie Mickus. Samuel Goldwyn Films will open Newell's Hope Springs Eternal in select theaters + on VOD starting August 10th this summer. Anyone interested?