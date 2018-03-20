Michael Rainey Jr. in Trailer for Basketball Film 'Amateur' from Netflix

"The whole thing's rigged against the people it should be helping the most." Netflix has released an official trailer for the indie film titled simply just Amateur, the feature debut of writer/director Ryan Koo, also known as the founder of the film website No Film School. Koo's Amateur is about a 14-year-old basketball phenom named who struggles to fit in with his new team after a video of him goes viral. He also discovers a system of corruption and greed in amateur sports. Michael Rainey Jr. (from "Orange Is the New Black", "Power", and Barbershop: The Next Cut) plays Terron, and the cast includes Josh Charles, Brian White, Corey Parker Robinson, and Sharon Leal. This looks intense, and a bit depressing (how rigged it all is).

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Koo's Amateur, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Talent and hard work won't matter if the game is playing the system. After he's recruited to an elite prep school, a 14-year-old basketball phenom (Michael Rainey Jr.) is confronted by corruption and greed in amateur sports. Amateur is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ryan Koo, making his feature directorial debut adapting his own short film of the same name (watch here). Koo is also the founder and CEO of the website No Film School. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet. Netflix will release Koo's Amateur streaming exclusively starting April 6th, coming up fast. First impression? Your thoughts?