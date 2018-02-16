Michelle Pfeiffer & Kiefer Sutherland in Official 'Where is Kyra?' Trailer

"Everywhere I go, I see her." Great Point Media + Paladin have released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Where is Kyra?, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year (in 2017) before playing at a few other film festivals. The film stars Michelle Pfeiffer as the titular Kyra, a Brooklyn woman who loses her job and struggles to survive on her ailing mother's income. As the weeks and months go on, her problems worsen. This leads her on a risky and enigmatic path that threatens her life. The cast includes Kiefer Sutherland, Suzanne Shepherd, and Sam Robards. This is directed by Andrew Dosunmu and features cinematography by the Academy Award-nominated Bradford Young, and music composed by Philip Young. It seems like a very heavy, very artsy film about how hard it is to stay afloat in today's brutal society.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Dosunmu's Where is Kyra?, direct from YouTube:

Where is Kyra? tells the story of Kyra Johnson (Michelle Pfeiffer), a middle-aged divorcee who moves into her elderly mother's Brooklyn apartment while she looks for work and tries to get back on her feet. When her mother suddenly dies, Kyra is left without any support, both emotional and financial, and finds herself with very few options--none of them good. Despite a blossoming affair with a sympathetic neighbor (Sutherland) with struggles of his own, Kyra can’t accept that her once-tidy life has fallen apart, and she resorts to increasingly desperate measures to hold onto what little she has left. Where is Kyra? is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu, of the films Restless City and Mother of George. The script is written by Darci Picoult, based on a story by Andrew Dosunmu and Darci Picoult. This first premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Great Point will release Where is Kyra? in select theaters starting April 6th.