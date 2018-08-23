Moe Dunford in First Trailer for Irish Drama 'The Dig' Playing at TIFF

"Where is she?!" The first trailer has debuted for a film titled The Dig, playing at the Toronto Film Festival next in a few weeks. The first feature made by filmmakers Andy Tohill & Ryan Tohill, this already won Best Irish Feature at the Galway Film Festival earlier this summer. Moe Dunford (from "Vikings") plays a man released from prison after fifteen years for a murder he can’t remember committing. When he returns home, he ends up helping the victim's father find her body by digging in the dirt. The cast includes Emily Taaffe, Francis Magee, and Lorcan Cranitch. The film is still looking for distribution, so this trailer is mainly to drum up interest at TIFF. From the looks of it, this seems very intense, emotional, and seriously impressive.

Here's the first festival trailer for Andy & Ryan Tohill's The Dig, direct from Vimeo (via Deadline):

After serving fifteen years for murder, Callahan returns home to find Sean, his victim's father searching for the body. Callahan soon realises that the only way to get rid of him is to help him dig. The Dig is co-directed by Irish brothers Andy Tohill & Ryan Tohill, both making their feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, and other production work. The screenplay is written by Stuart Drennan. This already premiered at the Belfast and Galway Film Festivals, and it won Best Irish Feature in Galway. This will play at the Toronto Film Festival next. The film is still looking to find US distribution. First impression?