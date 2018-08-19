More Trailers for Studio Ponoc's 'Modest Heroes' Short Film Anthology

"Shun adores baseball. Only eggs defeat him." Here we go! Japanese animation house Studio Ponoc has debuted three 30-second individual trailers for their new short films as part of their first Anthology feature. These short films will be released in Japan later this month together in one extended feature, Ponoc's latest offering since Mary and the Witch's Flower. This new series is titled "Ponoc Short Films Theatre", and this first set is titled Modest Heroes. Ponoc recruited three of Ghibli's finest veteran animators to make these three short films - Kanini & Kanino directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Life Ain't Gonna Lose (aka Samurai Egg) directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, and Invisible directed by Akihiko Yamashita. The trailers finally give us a better glimpse at the stories & characters in these shorts, and I'm still crazy excited to watch them. The Invisible short looks like the best, in my opinion, but they all have some serious charm.

Even more trailers for Studio Ponoc's Short Films Theatre, Volume 1 – Modest Heroes, on YouTube:

"There is something important in the little things…" The story of three miracles is born. From Japanese animation house Studio Ponoc comes "Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1" – Modest Heroes. Three leaders of animation draw tales of modest heroes of our times: Kanini & Kanino directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi (director of The Secret World of Arrietty, When Marnie Was There, Mary and the Witch's Flower) - a "big adventure fantasy" about two crab siblings. Life Ain't Gonna Lose (aka Samurai Egg) directed by Yoshiyuki Momose (artist/designer/animator for Only Yesterday, Pom Poko, Grave of the Fireflies, Porco Rosso, Whisper of the Heart, Spirited Away, Mary and the Witch's Flower) - a 15-minute "human drama" based on a true story showing the love between a mother and a boy. Invisible directed by Akihiko Yamashita (Spirited Away, The Cat Returns, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, The Secret World of Arrietty, From Up on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises) - an "action spectacle" that centers on the lonely struggle of one invisible man. Studio Ponoc's Modest Heroes will be released in Japan starting August 25th next month. No international release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Who is excited to see these?