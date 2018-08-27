Must Watch: Rad Trailer for Trippy Sci-Fi Short Film 'They Wait For Us'

"The mind has its own place… and in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven." What the?! Visitor Studios has released an official trailer for a short film titled They Wait For Us, which is currently playing at a few more film festivals before it ends up online. Usually we don't post trailers for shorts, but I'm making an exception for this because this looks incredible. Co-directed by VFX artists Lukas Schrank & George Thomson, the short is set in a near-future end-of-life care facility, where a reclusive hospital worker starts to believe a coma patient is secretly communicating with him. Described as a "haunting mini-masterpiece that’s as visually arresting as it is spiritually compelling." I don't even really know what's going on here, but the visuals in this trailer are trippy and entrancing, and I can't wait to see the full short. Check it out below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Lukas Schrank & George Thomson's They Wait For Us, on YouTube:

Official description: "In a near-future end-of-life care facility, a reclusive hospital worker starts to believe a coma patient is secretly communicating with him. As his belief develops into obsession, reality collides with the subconscious on a journey into the depths of the human soul." They Wait For Us is directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Lukas Schrank & George Thomson, both of whom work in visual effects, finishing their second short film after Our Futures LTD in 2013. The screenplay is written by Matthew Jankes, Lukas Schrank, George Thomson. This short premiered at the Mindfield Film Festival and Atlanta Film Festival last year, and is still playing at other film festivals all over the world including Fantasia. Stay tuned for the online release. For more from Schrank & Thomson, visit their Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?