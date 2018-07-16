Nathan Fillion is Nathan Drake in an Unofficial 'Uncharted' Short Film

"My employer is not a man you want to cross." After all the support from fans, Nathan Fillion went off and decided to star in his own live-action, unofficial short film for Uncharted. Fillion has teamed up with director Allan Ungar, producing and starring in this homemade short film about Nathan Drake trying to escape unharmed. In addition to Fillion, this stars Stephen Lang as Sully, Geno Segers as Diego, Mircea Monroe as Elena, and Ernie Reyes Jr. as El Tigre. This film plays up the humor and cockiness of Drake, along with his skills of sneakiness and hand-to-hand combat. It's considerably entertaining even though it's very simply put together, which is probably why this work so well. It's all about the character. Watch below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip. From YouTube: "Nathan Fillion is Nathan Drake in this live action Uncharted short film." Based on the video game series by Naughty Dog; now on the third sequel to the original game released in 2007 exclusively for the Playstation. "This film was independently produced and is strictly for exhibition. Not for profit." This Uncharted live-action fan short is directed by Allan Ungar (follow him on Twitter @Allan_Ungar), from a script by Allan Ungar & Jesse Wheeler. Produced by Nathan Fillion, Allan Ungar, Bruno Marino, Jesse Wheeler, Louis Sallerson. Featuring cinematography by Alexander Chinnici; plus music by Aaron Gilhuis and Jacob Shea. For more info, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here.