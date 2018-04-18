New 10-Year Legacy Featurette Looks Back at Marvel Studios' History

"It's a very interesting time now, and boy you don't know what's going to happen." Marvel Studios has released a very exciting, nostalgic look back at their 10-year legacy in a new 5 minute featurette. If you're a Marvel fan or superhero fan or movie lover, you'll definitely want to watch these featurettes. Included below is also a "Behind the Frame" featurette from IMAX. Both of these are promoting the massively epic, "it's all come to this" movie Avengers: Infinity War, opening in theaters in less than two weeks. And we really don't know what's coming - it's going to be huge. They just keep hyping it up even more and more. I like how much behind the scenes footage there is in these videos, featuring a look back at Jon Favrau's Iron Man, and going through all of the movies, including Kevin Feige talking along with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman. See both Marvel videos below.

Here's the 10-Year Legacy Featurette + Behind the Frame video for Marvel Studios, from YouTube:

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the baddest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting April 27th to kick off the summer. You in?