New 50th Anniversary Trailer for 'Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach'

"The experience is both transcendent and material." Grasshopper Film has debuted an official trailer for the 50th anniversary re-release of the music biopic classic Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach, first released in 1968. Directed by Danièle Huillet & Jean-Marie Straub, the film is a meticulously recreated look at composer Johann Sebastian Bach's life, as told from the perspective of his wife, Anna Magdalena Bach. It features spectacular sequences with multiple trained musicians recreating Bach's live performances, and is shot in black & white as well. Starring Gustav Leonhardt as Johann Sebastian Bach, and Christiane Lang as Anna Magdalena Bach. Grasshopper will be touring a brand new 4K restoration of the film to a few cinemas around the US coming up. If you haven't seen it, this seems like the perfect opportunity to catch it.

The 50th anniversary trailer for Huillet & Straub's Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach, on YouTube:

Using letters that Anna Magdalena Bach wrote to her husband, seminal composer Johann Sebastian, filmmakers Jean-Marie Straub & Danièle Huillet created one of the most precise, rewarding biopics ever put to screen. Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach‘s intense emotional pull can be understood by its status as a musical film in the most thorough sense: its performances – staged as extended sequences set within the very spaces once occupied by Bach himself, with trained performers both donning and playing items accurate to the period – are immense, bringing us closer to the sound than was ever thought possible. Immaculately restored on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach invites viewers to experience a bygone age. The film was first released in 1968 after premiering at the Berlin Film Festival and New York Film Festival. Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach will be back in select theaters starting March 2nd, 2018. For more info on the release, click here. Who's interested in seeing it?