New 60-Second Trailer for 'The Mercy' with Colin Firth & Rachel Weisz

"I can't go on, and I can't go home… so where else is there?" StudioCanal UK has revealed a new 60-second trailer for the indie drama The Mercy, which tells the story of a humble man who takes an unfinished boat on a race around the world for an adventure. We posted the first UK trailer last fall and it looks mildly enjoyable, with some inspirational moments. This film tells the triumphant, inspiring, incredible true story of Donald Crowhurst, an amateur sailor who decided to take on the task of competing in the 1968 Golden Globe Race - sailing around the world solo. Colin Firth stars as Crowhurts, and the cast includes Rachel Weisz as his wife Clare, along with David Thewlis, Jonathan Bailey, Tim Downie, Andrew Buchan, Genevieve Gaunt, Adrian Schiller. I'm not really into this one too much, but it might be worth a look.

Here's the new 60-second trailer (+ UK poster) for James Marsh's The Mercy, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for James Marsh's The Mercy here, to see even more footage.

The incredible true story of Donald Crowhurst (Colin Firth), an amateur sailor who competed in the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in the hope of becoming the first person in history to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe without stopping. With an unfinished boat and his business and house on the line, Donald leaves his wife, Clare (Rachel Weisz) and their children behind, hesitantly embarking on an adventure on his boat the Teignmouth Electron. The Mercy is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker James Marsh, of the various films/docs Wisconsin Death Trip, The Team, The King, Man on Wire, Project Nim, Shadow Dancer, and The Theory of Everything previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Z. Burns. The film is set to open in the UK starting in February 2018. Lionsgate will release The Mercy in select US theaters, but no exact date has been set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested in this?