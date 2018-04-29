New Featurette for 'Solo' Gives a Look at How Han Becomes Han Solo

"We're meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know." Disney + Lucasfilm have revealed a fun new "making of" featurette for the Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, directed by Ron Howard. Is it not super exciting that we get to see a new Star Wars movie in less than a month?! This featurette for Solo gives us a quick look at how Han becomes Han Solo, which is essentially what this movie's story is all about. The video features interviews with director Ron Howard, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, and the principal cast. And I still think Lando might steal the show. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo, and the film's full cast includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Warwick Davis, Clint Howard, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Here we go, bring it on Lucasfilm.

Here's the "Becoming Solo" featurette for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, direct from YouTube:

And here's another new "Han" TV spot for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, also from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story here, or also the full theatrical trailer here.

During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando years before joining the Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Oscar-winning American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Inferno previously. It was originally directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, before they were replaced by Howard. The screenplay is by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. This premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. Disney will then open Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters worldwide starting May 25th next month. You in?