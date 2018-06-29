New Full-Length Trailer for 80s Indie Mystery Thriller 'Summer of '84'

"There's a serial killer on the loose! What else could possibly be this exciting?" Right?! Gunpowder & Sky has released the full-length official trailer for filmmaking collective RKSS' new film Summer of '84, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the film that has been described as a mash-up of "Stranger Things", Stand By Me, and The Goonies, set in the 80's about a group of kids trying to figure out who a local serial killer is and stop him. The cast is lead by a group of four young kids, and the film stars Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye, Rich Sommer, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Shauna Johannesen. The reviews for this from Sundance weren't as great as expected, but it still looks like it might be an entertaining film to watch later in the fall.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ quad poster art) for RKSS' Summer of '84, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Summer of '84 here, to see the original festival introduction.

After suspecting that their police officer neighbor is a serial killer, a group of teenage friends spend their summer spying on him and gathering evidence, but as they get closer to discovering the truth, things get dangerous. Summer of '84 is directed by the filmmaking collective known as "RKSS" from Montreal, made up of François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell. Their first feature film Turbo Kid debuted at Sundance in 2015. The screenplay is written by Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith. The film first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight category. Gunpowder & Sky will release Summer of '84 in select theaters starting on August 10th, followed by a VOD release. Who's in?