New Official Trailer for 'Gotti' Starring John Travolta as the NY Mobster

"You'll need the support of all five boroughs." Vertical Ent. has debuted a second official trailer for crime thriller Gotti, spanning three decades telling the story of legendary crime boss John Gotti Sr., as played by John Travolta. The story focuses on Gotti's rise to power in New York, as well as his wife Victoria Gotti, played by Kelly Preston, along with his son John Gotti Jr., played by Spencer Lofranco. This film was slated as a last minute premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which seems like an odd pick. It was originally set to open last December, but has been held until this June. The full cast includes Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Megan Leonard, Lydia Hull, William DeMeo, Tyler Jon Olson, Leo Rossi, and Ella Bleu Travolta. This seems like a big film, and Travolta looks menacing, but I'm not excited at all to see it.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Connolly's Gotti, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Kevin Connolly's Gotti here, to see even more footage from this.

Gotti follows infamous crime boss John Gotti’s (John Travolta) rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino Crime Family in New York City. Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr. (Spencer Lofranco), Gotti examines Gotti's tumultuous life as he and his wife (Kelly Preston) attempt to hold the family together amongst tragedy and multiple prison sentences. Gotti is directed by acclaimed American actor-turned-filmmaker Kevin Connolly, director of the films Dear Eleanor and Gardener of Eden previously, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage". The screenplay is written by Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi. This will premiere first out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival this May. Vertical will release Connolly's Gotti in theaters starting on June 15th this summer, after being delayed from release last year.